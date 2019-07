Hai in Florida: Vater filmt Hai zufällig mit Drohne neben Kindern

View this post on Instagram

See that dark shadow making its way straight for the shore & those people? That was my view this weekend while flying my Mavic 2 Pro… and oh, 3 of those people are my kids! Swipe to see the next image that resulted from my yelling to get out of the water and the unmistakable outline of a shark. Definitely too close of an encounter for my liking! Link in my profile to check out more info & footage from the drone!!! Thinking my @djiglobal drone is now coming with me to every beach day!!! #dji #mavic2pro #polarpro @polarpro