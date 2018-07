Sylvie Meis ersetzt Nazan Eckes in der „Supertalent“-Jury

YES, I AM BACK!! It’s the biggest honor to announce today, together with RTL, that I’m returning as a jury member of Das Supertalent!!! Alongside Dieter Bohlen and Bruce Darnell❤️❤️ 10 years ago, I started my television career in Germany with this amazing talent show and I am more than thrilled to be sitting next to Dieter and Bruce again and see all the great talents. Dieter gave me this huge chance 10 years ago and I am so grateful to now being back in this jury constellation and celebrate my 10-year RTL anniversary in style! I am looking forward to the great time that lies ahead, together with my beloved RTL Family. @dieterbohlen #BruceDarnell @rtlde ❤️ Anzeige/Weil Namen und Sender Markierung und Werbung und alles und weil es von Leni muss UND weil ich SO stolz bin!!! 😊

