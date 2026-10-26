Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) wants to abolish additional noise charges for take-offs and landings after 10 pm. The aim is to reduce costs for airlines and make the capital’s airport more competitive. A spokesperson for Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg (FBB), the airport operator, confirmed this to the Tagesspiegel. According to the report, the planned change is part of a new airport charges scheme that still requires approval from the relevant aviation authority.

According to the report, one reason for the move is Ryanair’s withdrawal from BER. From October 25, the Irish airline plans to offer only half its previous seat capacity at the airport. Twelve destinations are to be dropped entirely, while other routes will be served less frequently. This development is putting pressure on the airport’s financial planning.

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The airport operator now apparently intends to counteract this with a programme for the future. The measures include cost savings, postponed investments and increased revenue. By eliminating the evening noise surcharges, the airport hopes to encourage airlines to offer additional connections and thereby replace some of the lost services.

Night Flights at BER: New Charges to Take Effect in 2027

BER currently applies a tiered system of noise surcharges. For smaller aircraft such as the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737, the airport quotes an average daytime noise charge of €112. With the existing evening surcharges, this fee can rise to as much as €448. Under the new scheme, regular airport charges are to increase by ten percent to offset revenue lost through the abolition of the surcharges.

The airport operator justifies the move by pointing to the competitive challenges facing Germany’s aviation market. At the same time, it emphasises that quieter flying should continue to be rewarded, for example through the use of modern, low-noise aircraft.

The Aircraft Noise Commission is expected to discuss the new scheme in early November. It must be consulted but has no direct influence over the decision. The new charges are scheduled to take effect in January 2027, provided the relevant authority grants its approval.

This text was originally written and published on the 21st of October in German. It was translated into English with the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

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