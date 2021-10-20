App-Charts: Bezahldienste und Gesundheitsthemen

Berlin. Kleine Zipperlein oder Infos zu Medikamenten: Bevor wir zum Arzt oder Apotheker gehen, fragen wir häufig zuerst das Internet - und nutzen diverse Apps. In dieser Woche beschäftigen sich gleich vier Tools mit der Anatomie und Physiologie des Menschen.
Die App "Physiologie & Pathologie" beispielsweise erklärt in interaktiven Lektionen, wie körperliche Prozesse funktionieren und Krankheiten entstehen können. Zur Veranschaulichung stehen über 5.800 3D-Modelle und Animationen zur Verfügung. "Physiologie & Pathologie" ist in den Top Ten der iPad- (Rang sechs) und iPhone-Apps (Rang neun) vertreten.
Beim Bezahlen im Internet wollen es User bequem und sicher. Kein Wunder, dass Einkäufe in Onlineshops immer häufiger mit Bezahldiensten beglichen werden, statt per Lastschrift oder Kreditkarte. Bekanntester Anbieter ist derzeit "PayPal". In den Top Ten landet die App auf Platz zehn.
Top iPhone Apps
Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Atlas der Humananatomie 2021
|Visible Body
|0,99
|3
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,99
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|7
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|8
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|9
|Physiologie & Pathologie
|Visible Body
|0,99
|10
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|1,99
Meistgeladen
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Survival Challenge 3D
|Osman Senol
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|8
|Candy Challenge 3D
|Idil Morgul
|kostenlos
|9
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
Top iPad Apps
Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|9,99
|3
|Atlas der Humananatomie 2021
|Visible Body
|0,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|8,99
|5
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|6
|Physiologie & Pathologie
|Visible Body
|0,99
|7
|Muskeln & Kinesiologie
|Visible Body
|0,99
|8
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|24,99
|9
|Anatomie & Physiologie
|Visible Body
|0,99
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
Meistgeladen
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Messenger für WhatsApp iPad
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|10
|Microsoft Excel
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
