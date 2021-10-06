Top-iOS-Games: Auf Berge fahren und Reagenzgläser füllen

Bei "Hill Climb Racing" gilt es, an Orte zu gelangen, an denen zuvor noch niemand mit seinem Fahrzeug unterwegs war.

Berlin. Der Pokémon-Hype hält auch in dieser Woche an. Das 5-gegen-5-Teamkampfspiel "Pokémon UNITE" bleibt auf Platz eins. Doch auch ein lustiges Auto-Rennspiel und ein Denk-Puzzle mit Reagenzgläsern schneiden ganz ordentlich ab.

Schlagkräftige Moves, Voice-Chat und holografische Outfits - das sind zusammengefasst die neuen Features, mit denen "Pokémon UNITE" jetzt seine Fangemeinde begeistert. Kann "Hill Climb Racing" da mithalten? Nicht ganz. Aber Spaß und Nervenkitzel werden wohl auch hier geboten. Schließlich gilt es, mit dem Hügelrennfahrer Newton Bill an Orte zu gelangen, an denen zuvor noch niemand mit seinem Fahrzeug unterwegs war. Das ungewöhnliche Motor-Game landet immerhin auf Platz vier.

Auch das kostenlose Denkspiel "Water Sort Puzzle" ist bei den iOS-Gamern derzeit angesagt und klettert auf Rang zwei. Die knifflige Aufgabe: Sortiere die farbigen Flüssigkeiten in den Reagenzgläsern so, dass sich in jedem Glas nur eine Farbe befindet. Da sich eine einmal getroffene Zuordnung nicht mehr ändern lässt, sollte der nächste Schritt immer wohl überlegt sein.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 4 Pou Zakeh Limited 1,99 5 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 1,99 7 Mein Kind Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS 2,99 8 Poly Bridge 2 Dry Cactus 4,99 9 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 2,99 10 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 6,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Pokémon UNITE The Pokemon Company kostenlos 2 Water Sort Puzzle IEC GLOBAL PTY LTD kostenlos 3 MAD FUT 22 Draft & Pack Opener Madfut kostenlos 4 EA SPORTS™ FIFA 22 Companion Electronic Arts kostenlos 5 Stone Miner ZPLAY (HK) TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED kostenlos 6 Tap Away 3D Popcore GmbH kostenlos 7 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 8 Truck Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos 9 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 10 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 5 Poly Bridge 2 Dry Cactus 4,99 6 EXIT – Der Fluch von Ophir USM 5,99 6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 1,99 8 Mein Kind Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS 2,99 9 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 4,99 10 Agent A: Rätsel in Verkleidung Yak & co 0,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Pokémon UNITE The Pokemon Company kostenlos 2 Truck Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos 3 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 4 Hill Climb Racing Fingersoft kostenlos 5 Hay Day Supercell kostenlos 6 slither.io Lowtech Studios LLC kostenlos 7 Geometry Dash Lite RobTop Games AB kostenlos 8 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos 9 Hooper Hooper smartmobi technology limited kostenlos 10 Angry Birds 2 Rovio Entertainment Oyj kostenlos

