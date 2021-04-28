Home Wissen Web & Technik

Top Ten: König Roberts Schloss und die richtige Frisur

Aus dem App Store

Top Ten: König Roberts Schloss und die richtige Frisur

Von dpa
In "Hair Dye!" schlüpfen Gamer in die Rolle eines Salon-Besitzers.

In "Hair Dye!" schlüpfen Gamer in die Rolle eines Salon-Besitzers.

Foto: dpa

Dem Anwesen des Königs gilt es in dieser Woche zu neuem Glanz zu verhelfen. Was bei Gamern noch ansteht: Gut geföhnt und gestylt durch die Woche kommen.

Berlin. Shampoo, Conditioner und sanfte Kopfmassage: Ohne eine professionelle Haarwäsche ist kein Friseurbesuch vollständig. In dieser Woche ist in der Community Hairstyling angesagt und ein Friseur-Spiel auf Platz 3 der Charts.

In "Hair Dye!" schlüpfen Gamer in die Rolle eines Salon-Besitzers. Der Job besteht lediglich darin, die Kundinnen zufrieden zu stellen und der Kreativität freien Lauf zu lassen - Waschen, Färben, Schneiden und toller Service inbegriffen. Die Fehlerbehebungen des Updates sorgen für ungestörten Frisier-Spaß.

Ebenfalls sehr beliebt und auf Platz 7: "Royal Match". In dem lustig gestalteten Spiel gilt es, König Roberts Schloss zu restaurieren und dem Anwesen zu einstiger Pracht zu verhelfen. In zahlreichen Mini-Spielen können Erweiterungen und neue Bereiche freigeschaltet werden. Etliche Hindernisse müssen zerstört werden, um zum nächsten Level zu gelangen.

Top iPhone Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
7 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX 0,49
8 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
9 True Skate True Axis 2,29
10 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09

Meistgeladen

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Slice It All! Voodoo kostenlos
2 Hair Challenge Rollic Games kostenlos
3 Hair Dye! Crazy Labs kostenlos
4 Score! Hero 2 First Touch Games Ltd. kostenlos
5 Pusher 3D Voodoo kostenlos
6 Parking Jam 3D Popcore GmbH kostenlos
7 Royal Match Dream Games, Ltd. kostenlos
8 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos
9 Draw The Line 3D SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos
10 Makeover Studio 3D Kwalee Ltd kostenlos

Top iPad Games

Meistgekauft

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Northgard Playdigious 9,99
6 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49
6 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,99
8 DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2 Marmalade Game Studio 3,49
9 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
10 RFS - Real Flight Simulator RORTOS SRL 0,99

Meistgeladen

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Hair Challenge Rollic Games kostenlos
2 Royal Match Dream Games, Ltd. kostenlos
3 Hay Day Supercell kostenlos
4 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos
5 Parking Jam 3D Popcore GmbH kostenlos
6 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos
7 Pusher 3D Voodoo kostenlos
8 Clash of Clans Supercell kostenlos
9 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
10 DOP 2: Delete One Part SayGames LLC kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210428-99-387757/3

( dpa )
Neu auf der Startseite
Blogs & Kolumnen