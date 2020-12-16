Home Wissen Web & Technik

Selfies bearbeiten oder Skypen auf dem iPad

Top-Apps

Messenger-Dienste haben derzeit Hochkonjunktur und auch die Bildbearbeitung kommt nicht aus der Mode. In dieser Woche tummeln sich vor allem beliebte Klassiker in den iOS-App-Charts.

Mit der Fotobearbeitungs-App wird aus einem Selfie ein fast schon professionelles Porträt.

Foto: dpa

Berlin. Videokonferenzen und virtuelle Treffen: In Corona-Zeiten haben Messenger-Dienste einen regelrechten Boom erfahren. Kein Wunder also, dass selbst ein Messeging-Klassiker wie "Skype" noch einmal zu den Top-Platzierungen der Woche gehört.

Die Tablet-Version von "Skype" bietet, wie gewohnt, kostenlose Video- und Audioanrufe. Der Hersteller hat jedoch auch an der Weiterentwicklung der App gearbeitet. Stabilitätsverbesserungen und Neuerungen, wie benutzerdefinierte Nachrichtenreaktionen oder Handheben während eines Gruppenanrufs, gehören dazu.

Ebenfalls beliebt bei deutschen App Store-Nutzern ist "Facetune". Die Fotobearbeitungs-App bietet eine Vielzahl an Werkzeugen, um aus einem Selfie ein fast schon professionelles Porträt zu machen. So können Nutzer beispielsweise die Gesichtskonturen verfeinern oder die Zähne aufhellen.

Top iPhone Apps

Meistgekauft

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99
3 food with love Food with love 3,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
6 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp XAN Software GmbH & Co. KG 3,49
7 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
8 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
9 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49
10 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

Meistgeladen

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
2 Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen Vinted Limited kostenlos
3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
5 League of Legends: Wild Rift Riot Games kostenlos
6 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos
8 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
9 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
10 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos

Top iPad Apps

Meistgekauft

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu 3,49
6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
7 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49
8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
10 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 27,99

Meistgeladen

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
3 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos
4 Messenger for WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso kostenlos
5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
7 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
8 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9 Skype für das iPad Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
10 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos

