Selfies bearbeiten oder Skypen auf dem iPad

Berlin. Videokonferenzen und virtuelle Treffen: In Corona-Zeiten haben Messenger-Dienste einen regelrechten Boom erfahren. Kein Wunder also, dass selbst ein Messeging-Klassiker wie "Skype" noch einmal zu den Top-Platzierungen der Woche gehört.
Die Tablet-Version von "Skype" bietet, wie gewohnt, kostenlose Video- und Audioanrufe. Der Hersteller hat jedoch auch an der Weiterentwicklung der App gearbeitet. Stabilitätsverbesserungen und Neuerungen, wie benutzerdefinierte Nachrichtenreaktionen oder Handheben während eines Gruppenanrufs, gehören dazu.
Ebenfalls beliebt bei deutschen App Store-Nutzern ist "Facetune". Die Fotobearbeitungs-App bietet eine Vielzahl an Werkzeugen, um aus einem Selfie ein fast schon professionelles Porträt zu machen. So können Nutzer beispielsweise die Gesichtskonturen verfeinern oder die Zähne aufhellen.
Top iPhone Apps
Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|6
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|XAN Software GmbH & Co. KG
|3,49
|7
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
Meistgeladen
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|5
|League of Legends: Wild Rift
|Riot Games
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
Top iPad Apps
Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|8
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|9
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|10
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
Meistgeladen
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|5
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Skype für das iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
|10
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201216-99-713319/6