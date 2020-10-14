Home Wissen Web & Technik

Angesagte Apps: Fokussiert bleiben und mit Liebe kochen

Kochen ist auch bei App Store-Nutzern sehr beliebt. Die Thermomix-Anhänger unter ihnen probieren gerade fleißig neue Rezepte aus. Andere arbeiten in dieser Woche an ihrer Konzentration und begeben sich auf eine fast schon spirituelle Pflanzenreise.

Mit "Forest - Bleib fokussiert" können Spieler ihre Konzentrationsfähigkeit trainieren.

Foto: dpa

Berlin. Den Kochlöffel schwingen und eine leckere Mahlzeit zubereiten - das liegt weiter voll im Trend. App Store-User, die ein Thermomix-Gerät verwenden, lassen sich dafür gerne von der "food with love"-App beraten. Die Koch-App gehört zu den meistgeladenen in dieser Woche und steht auf Platz 5 der Charts.

Über 1.500 kreative Thermomix-Rezepte stellt die "food with love"-App zur Auswahl. Eine einfache Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung sorgt dabei für gutes Gelingen. Mit der praktischen Suchfunktion ist vom kleinen Snack bis zum großen Festtags-Menü alles zu finden.

Das Handy mal beiseite lassen, alltägliche Ablenkungen vermeiden und sich besser fokussieren - das wünschen sich viele. Mit der App "Forest - Bleib fokussiert" kann man spielerisch seine Konzentrationsfähigkeit trainieren.

Entwickle deine Momente der Konzentration stetig weiter: Was mit einem Pflänzchen anfängt entwickelt sich schließlich zu einem üppigen Wald. Im Ranking steht die App "Forest - Bleib fokussiert" auf Platz 8.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49
5 food with love Food with love 3,99
6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49
8 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
9 TeamSpeak 3 TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09
10 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 27,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos
2 Lidl Plus Lidl Digital International GmbH & Co. KG kostenlos
3 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
4 GLAMOUR Shopping Conde Nast Digital Germany GmbH kostenlos
5 Widgetsmith Cross Forward Consulting, LLC kostenlos
6 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
7 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
9 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos
10 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 27,99
6 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49
7 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
9 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49
10 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos
2 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
3 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
4 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
5 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
6 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
8 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9 Messenger für WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso kostenlos
10 Genshin Impact miHoYo Limited kostenlos

