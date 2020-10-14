Angesagte Apps: Fokussiert bleiben und mit Liebe kochen

Berlin. Den Kochlöffel schwingen und eine leckere Mahlzeit zubereiten - das liegt weiter voll im Trend. App Store-User, die ein Thermomix-Gerät verwenden, lassen sich dafür gerne von der "food with love"-App beraten. Die Koch-App gehört zu den meistgeladenen in dieser Woche und steht auf Platz 5 der Charts.
Über 1.500 kreative Thermomix-Rezepte stellt die "food with love"-App zur Auswahl. Eine einfache Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung sorgt dabei für gutes Gelingen. Mit der praktischen Suchfunktion ist vom kleinen Snack bis zum großen Festtags-Menü alles zu finden.
Das Handy mal beiseite lassen, alltägliche Ablenkungen vermeiden und sich besser fokussieren - das wünschen sich viele. Mit der App "Forest - Bleib fokussiert" kann man spielerisch seine Konzentrationsfähigkeit trainieren.
Entwickle deine Momente der Konzentration stetig weiter: Was mit einem Pflänzchen anfängt entwickelt sich schließlich zu einem üppigen Wald. Im Ranking steht die App "Forest - Bleib fokussiert" auf Platz 8.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|Alexander Nowak
|3,49
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|8
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|9
|TeamSpeak 3
|TeamSpeak Systems Inc
|1,09
|10
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Lidl Plus
|Lidl Digital International GmbH & Co. KG
|kostenlos
|3
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|4
|GLAMOUR Shopping
|Conde Nast Digital Germany GmbH
|kostenlos
|5
|Widgetsmith
|Cross Forward Consulting, LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|6
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|7
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|8
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|9
|Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|10
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|10
|Genshin Impact
|miHoYo Limited
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201014-99-938731/8