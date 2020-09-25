Die zehn beliebtesten iOS-Games der Woche

Dino Steve und Grand Theft

In den iOS-Charts ist wieder einmal der Dino los. "Steve - Springen Dinosaurier" erzielt in dieser Woche die zweitmeisten Downloads. Mit "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" kehrt außerdem ein alter Bestseller zurück. Die Top-Games im Überblick.

"Steve - Springen Dinosaurier" bleibt unter iOS-Gamern beliebt.

Foto: dpa

Berlin. Klar, Kinder lieben Dinos. So schneidet in den Charts erneut ein iOS-Spiel gut ab, dass einen lustigen Saurier durch eine Wüstenwelt hüpfen lässt.

Die Idee ist simpel. In "Steve - Springen Dinosaurier" gilt es, über Kakteen und andere Hindernisse zu springen. Dabei kommt es vor allem auf das richtige Timing an. Ist der Parcours gemeistert, winken neue Aufgaben und Charaktere. Dass das Spiel In-App-Käufe ermöglicht, dürfte viele Eltern allerdings ärgern.

Schon mal versucht, einen Gegenstand aus Alufolie zu formen? "Foil Turning 3D" bietet die Gelegenheit dazu. Aus der Folie fertigt man eine große Kugel an, um sie dann mit einem Hammer zu bearbeiten. Hinterher wird das Kunstwerk noch poliert und farblich angesprüht. Trotz nerviger Werbung schafft es die kostenlose Game-App in dieser Woche auf Platz sieben.

Auch unter den Top Ten: "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas". Lange Zeit war das Gangster-Spiel dank "Fortnite" bei den iOS-Gamern abgeschrieben. Weil der Konkurrent von Epic Games jedoch aus dem App Store verbannt wurde, kehrte das Bösewicht-Abenteuer von Rockstar Games auf zahlreiche iPhones zurück - obwohl die jüngste Aktualisierung schon über ein Jahr zurückliegt.

Epic Games hatte absichtlich gegen die App-Store-Regeln verstoßen, die der Spielentwickler als unfair betrachtet.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
4 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
5 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
6 RFS - Real Flight Simulator RORTOS SRL 0,99
7 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
8 True Skate True Axis 2,29
9 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
10 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos
2 Steve - Springen Dinosaurier Ivan De Cabo kostenlos
3 Do Not Fall .io AI Games FZ kostenlos
4 House Life 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
5 Color Roll 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
6 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos
7 Foil Turning 3D Gismart kostenlos
8 Cube Surfer! Voodoo kostenlos
9 Bazooka Boy SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos
10 Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
4 RFS - Real Flight Simulator RORTOS SRL 0,99
5 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
6 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09
7 Company of Heroes Feral Interactive Ltd 14,99
8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
9 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99
10 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos
2 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos
3 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos
4 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos
5 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
6 House Life 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
7 Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs kostenlos
8 Call of Duty®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
9 Geometry Dash Lite RobTop Games AB kostenlos
10 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:200925-99-706223/6

