Virtuelle Welten und LoL-Kartenspiel bei iOS-Gamern beliebt

Berlin. An den Erfolg von "League of Legends" reicht kaum ein anderes Spiel heran. Kein Wunder also, dass es auch "Legends of Runeterra" problemlos in die Top Ten der iOS-Games schafft. Das strategische Kartenspiel ist nämlich in derselben Welt angesiedelt.
In den weitläufigen Regionen von Runeterra lauern einige Kreaturen, die es zu bezwingen gilt. Das erfordert viel Kreativität und Köpfchen. Denn nur wer sein Kartendeck geschickt aufbaut, neue Fähigkeiten erwirbt und sich Verbündete sucht, schafft es, den Gegner zu vernichten. Als Neueinsteiger schneidet "Legends of Runeterra" auf Anhieb mit Platz fünf ab.
Ebenfalls neu dabei ist der Minecraft-Konkurrent "ROBLOX". Auch hier lassen sich virtuelle Welten erstellen und Freundschaften schließen. Optisch erinnern die zur Verfügung stehenden Skins allerdings stark an Lego. In den eingebundenen Minispielen kann es dennoch manchmal ganz schön zur Sache gehen. Denn mit Counter Blox oder Jail Break werden hier Shooter- bzw. Ausbruchssimulationen geboten. Während "ROBLOX" gerade mal Platz 10 ergattert, bleibt "Minecraft" die unangefochtene Nummer eins.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|6
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|7
|Pocket Build
|MoonBear LTD
|1,09
|8
|Football Manager 2020 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|9
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|10
|Song of Bloom
|Philipp Stollenmayer
|2,29
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|UNO!™
|Mattel163 Limited
|kostenlos
|2
|ASMR-Schneiden
|Crazy Labs
|kostenlos
|3
|Hypermarket 3D
|Suji Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel
|Unico Studio LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Fishdom
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|6
|Save The Girl!
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|7
|Go Knots 3D
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Brain Out
|EYEWIND LIMITED
|kostenlos
|9
|Supersalon
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|10
|Park Master
|KAYAC Inc.
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|The House of Da Vinci
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
|4
|The House of Da Vinci 2
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
|5
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|6
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,49
|7
|Tropico
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|12,99
|8
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|9
|Football Manager 2020 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|10
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|UNO!™
|Mattel163 Limited
|kostenlos
|2
|Fishdom
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|3
|Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel
|Unico Studio LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Save The Girl!
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|5
|Legends of Runeterra
|Riot Games
|kostenlos
|6
|Doors: Awakening
|Snapbreak Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Brain Out
|EYEWIND LIMITED
|kostenlos
|8
|ASMR-Schneiden
|Crazy Labs
|kostenlos
|9
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|10
|ROBLOX
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos