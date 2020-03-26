Game-Charts: Traditionelle Zocker- und Kartenspiele

Berlin. Da überall Ausgangsbeschränkungen wegen der Corona-Krise herrschen, boomt die virtuelle Lebenswelt. Videospiele lenken prima ab und sorgen bei allen für viel Spaß. Das traditionelle Kartenspiel "UNO!™" liegt dabei hoch in der Gunst der iOS-Gamer. Das familienfreundliche Wettkampf-Kartenspiel verfügt über komplett neue Regeln, Turniere, Abenteuer und vieles mehr.
Ebenfalls besonders beliebt ist die App Version des Brettspiels "Spiel des Lebens", welche einen lang erwarteten Mehrspieler-Modus bietet und Spielfiguren in einer spektakulären 3D-Neubearbeitung zum Leben erwachen lässt.
Der Klassiker Monopoly macht aus Kindern und Erwachsenen nach wie vor begeisterte Zocker. Kapitalismus pus, aber eben nur im Spiel. Auf zum hemmungslosen Geldberge sammeln.
Meistgekauft - iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|2
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Slaps And Beans
|Trinity Team
|4,49
|5
|Football Manager 2020 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|6
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|7
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|8
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|9
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|10
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
Meistgeladene - iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis/Euro
|1
|Spiral Roll
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Park Master
|KAYAC Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Perfekte Sahne
|Playgendary Limited
|kostenlos
|4
|TFT: Teamfight Tactics
|Riot Games
|kostenlos
|5
|Ultimate Disc
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|6
|Easy Game - Teste dein Gehirn
|Easybrain
|kostenlos
|7
|UNO!™
|Mattel163 Limited
|kostenlos
|8
|Quizduell
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|9
|Brain Out
|EYEWIND LIMITED
|kostenlos
|10
|Fishdom
|Playrix
|kostenlos
Meistgekauft - iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis/Euro
|1
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|2
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|5
|Football Manager 2020 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|6
|Slaps And Beans
|Trinity Team
|4,49
|7
|Das Spiel des Lebens
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|8
|Scotland Yard
|Ravensburger Digital GmbH
|0,99
|9
|Ticket to Ride
|Asmodee Digital
|4,49
|10
|The House of Da Vinci 2
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Perfekte Sahne
|Playgendary Limited
|kostenlos
|2
|Spiral Roll
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|4
|Fishdom
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|5
|Wildscapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|6
|UNO!™
|Mattel163 Limited
|kostenlos
|7
|Mini Metro
|Dinosaur Polo Club
|kostenlos
|8
|Die Sims™ Mobile
|Electronic Arts
|kostenlos
|9
|Easy Game - Teste dein Gehirn
|Easybrain
|kostenlos
|10
|Ultimate Disc
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos