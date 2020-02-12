iOS-Games: Knobelspiel und Farm-Adventure

Berlin. Rätselspiele sind auf mobilen Geräten oft im Einsatz. Denn bevor Langeweile aufkommt, wollen viele Denksportfreunde zwischendurch mal schnell ihr Gehirn trainieren.
Mit "Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel" schafft es ein solches Knobelspiel diesmal in die Game-Charts. Hier sind vor allem logisches Denken und Durchhaltevermögen gefragt.
Mit "Monopoly" (4,49) liegt ein absoluter Brettspiel-Klassiker auf dem vierten Platz der meistgekauften iPhone-Games. Ziel des Spiels ist es, seine Konkurrenten durch den Aufbau eines Immobilienimperiums auszustechen.
Freunde von Farm-Spielen kommen bei "Klondike Adventures" auf ihre Kosten. iOS-Gamer verwalten hier eine Farm während der Zeit des amerikanischen Goldrausches und müssen dabei neben der täglichen Arbeit auf dem Feld auch einige Quests erledigen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|2
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|5
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|6
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|7
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|8
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|9
|Football Manager 2020 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|10
|Cessabit: Bist du schlau?
|Tepes Ovidiu
|2,29
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Woodturning 3D
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Brain Out
|EYEWIND LIMITED
|kostenlos
|3
|Bubble Tea!
|Dual Cat
|kostenlos
|4
|Paper.io 3D
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|5
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|6
|Johnny Trigger
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Hunter Assassin
|RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK
|kostenlos
|8
|Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel
|Unico Studio LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|10
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|2
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|5
|The House of Da Vinci 2
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
|6
|Harvey's New Eyes
|Daedalic Entertainment GmbH
|1,09
|7
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|8
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|9
|Cessabit: Bist du schlau?
|Tepes Ovidiu
|2,29
|10
|The House of Da Vinci
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Woodturning 3D
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|3
|Paper.io 3D
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|4
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|5
|Brain Out
|EYEWIND LIMITED
|kostenlos
|6
|Onnect - Passendes Paar Puzzle
|CHEF GAME STUDIO YAZILIM TEKNOLOJILERI LIM
|kostenlos
|7
|Bubble Tea!
|Dual Cat
|kostenlos
|8
|Gardenscapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|9
|Klondike Adventures
|VIZOR APPS CORP.
|kostenlos
|10
|The Sims™ Mobile
|Electronic Arts
|kostenlos