Top Apps: Apps, die das Leben erleichtern sollen

Berlin. Auf den oberen Plätzen der App-Charts ist weitestgehend alles beim Alten. Angeführt werden die Charts diese Woche von "Blitzer.de PRO", "Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle", "GoodNotes 5" und "Amazon Prime Video".
"McDonald's Deutschland" steigt erfolgreich in die Charts ein und belegt den fünften Platz der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps. Die App zeigt sich nun noch handlicher und individueller einstellbar. Nutzer können sich ganz einfach ihren Burger kreieren und direkt von unterwegs aus in ausgewählten Restaurant bestellen.
Ebenfalls unter den Top-Platzierungen ist in dieser Woche die App "MyScript Calculator". Der Handschrift-Rechner verwandelt iPad und Co in ein interaktives Stück Papier. Berechnungen können ohne Tastatur in eigener Handschrift eingegeben werden.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|5
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|6
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|Alexander Nowak
|3,49
|7
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|3,49
|8
|Forest
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|9
|Weather Pro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|10
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
|MarkApp Co. Ltd
|kostenlos
|2
|Brain Out
|EYEWIND LIMITED
|kostenlos
|3
|Gradient Photo Editor
|Ticket To The Moon, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Call of Duty®: Mobile
|Activision Publishing, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|McDonald’s Deutschland
|McDonald's Deutschland
|kostenlos
|6
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|7
|Tennis Clash: Sport Spiele
|Wildlife Studios
|kostenlos
|8
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|3
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|6
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|7
|Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner & Fax
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|8
|Atlas der Humananatomie 2020
|Visible Body
|27,99
|9
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|10
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|kostenlos
|3
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Joyn deine Streaming App
|Joyn GmbH
|kostenlos
|7
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
|MarkApp Co. Ltd
|kostenlos
|9
|Call of Duty®: Mobile
|Activision Publishing, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos