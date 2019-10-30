Game-Charts: Unterwegs an geheimnisvollen Orten

Very Little Nightmares ist ein Rätsel-Abenteuer, das in einem niedlichen und gruseligen Universum spielt.

Die Einsteiger dieser Woche begeben sich in dunkle und vielschichtige Fantasiewelten. Im beliebten iPad-Game "Very Little Nightmares" können Alpträume der Kindheit nachgespielt werden. Auch in "The Room: Old Sins" warten verstörende Orte auf den Spieler.

Berlin. "Minecraft" und "Plague in" führen auch in dieser Woche die Charts der meistgekauften iPad-Games an. Mit "Very Little Nightmares" kommt ein Einsteiger hinzu.

Als kleines Mädchen im gelben Regenmantel und ganz allein in einem geheimnisvollen Haus gefangen, begibt sich der Spieler in "Very Little Nightmares" auf ein Abenteuer. Ein Labyrinth aus verschiedenen Räumen und tödlichen Fallen wirft Rätsel auf, die gelöst werden müssen. Auch vor gruseligen Kreaturen sollte sich der Spieler in Acht nehmen. Nur wer alle Hindernisse überwindet, richtig kombiniert und sich nicht in die falschen Fänge begibt, kann die Geheimnisse des Hauses lösen und mit dem Leben davon kommen.

Mysteriös gestaltet sich auch die Welt in "The Room: Old Sins". Auf der Suche nach einem verschwundenen Artefakt muss sich der Spieler in ein immer wieder veränderndes Puppenhaus begeben. Die Intuitive-Touch-Steuerung sorgt für ein besonders intensives Spielerlebnis.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 5 True Skate True Axis 2,29 6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 7 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 8 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 10 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle MarkApp Co. Ltd kostenlos 2 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 3 Call of Duty®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 4 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 5 Tennis Clash: Sport Spiele Wildlife Studios kostenlos 6 Barber Shop! MADBOX kostenlos 7 Hunter Assassin RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK kostenlos 8 Commuters! Voodoo kostenlos 9 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos 10 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49 4 Oceanhorn ™ FDG Mobile Games GbR 4,49 5 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 6 Very Little Nightmares BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe 3,99 7 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09 8 Ubongo - Das wilde Legespiel USM 3,49 9 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 10 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 2 Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle MarkApp Co. Ltd kostenlos 3 Call of Duty®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 4 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 5 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 6 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 7 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos 8 Aber bitte mit Sahne Lion Studios kostenlos 9 Tennis Clash: Sport Spiele Wildlife Studios kostenlos 10 Township Playrix kostenlos