Game-Charts: Unterwegs an geheimnisvollen Orten

Berlin. "Minecraft" und "Plague in" führen auch in dieser Woche die Charts der meistgekauften iPad-Games an. Mit "Very Little Nightmares" kommt ein Einsteiger hinzu.
Als kleines Mädchen im gelben Regenmantel und ganz allein in einem geheimnisvollen Haus gefangen, begibt sich der Spieler in "Very Little Nightmares" auf ein Abenteuer. Ein Labyrinth aus verschiedenen Räumen und tödlichen Fallen wirft Rätsel auf, die gelöst werden müssen. Auch vor gruseligen Kreaturen sollte sich der Spieler in Acht nehmen. Nur wer alle Hindernisse überwindet, richtig kombiniert und sich nicht in die falschen Fänge begibt, kann die Geheimnisse des Hauses lösen und mit dem Leben davon kommen.
Mysteriös gestaltet sich auch die Welt in "The Room: Old Sins". Auf der Suche nach einem verschwundenen Artefakt muss sich der Spieler in ein immer wieder veränderndes Puppenhaus begeben. Die Intuitive-Touch-Steuerung sorgt für ein besonders intensives Spielerlebnis.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|4
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|5
|True Skate
|True Axis
|2,29
|6
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|7
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|8
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|9
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|10
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
|MarkApp Co. Ltd
|kostenlos
|2
|Brain Out
|EYEWIND LIMITED
|kostenlos
|3
|Call of Duty®: Mobile
|Activision Publishing, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|5
|Tennis Clash: Sport Spiele
|Wildlife Studios
|kostenlos
|6
|Barber Shop!
|MADBOX
|kostenlos
|7
|Hunter Assassin
|RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK
|kostenlos
|8
|Commuters!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|9
|Sand Balls
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|4
|Oceanhorn ™
|FDG Mobile Games GbR
|4,49
|5
|Farming Simulator 18
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,49
|6
|Very Little Nightmares
|BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe
|3,99
|7
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|8
|Ubongo - Das wilde Legespiel
|USM
|3,49
|9
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|10
|The Room: Old Sins
|Fireproof Games
|5,49
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|2
|Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
|MarkApp Co. Ltd
|kostenlos
|3
|Call of Duty®: Mobile
|Activision Publishing, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Brain Out
|EYEWIND LIMITED
|kostenlos
|5
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|6
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|7
|Sand Balls
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Aber bitte mit Sahne
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|9
|Tennis Clash: Sport Spiele
|Wildlife Studios
|kostenlos
|10
|Township
|Playrix
|kostenlos