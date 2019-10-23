Game-Charts: Spiel um Leben und Tod

Berlin. "Minecraft" und "Call of Duty®: Mobile" führen weiterhin die Charts an. Doch mit "Bad North" und "Fortnite" kommen zwei Einsteiger hinzu, die das Gamer-Herz höher Schlagen lassen.
Einsteiger auf Platz acht der meistgekauften iPhone-Games ist "Bad North". Das Spiel versetzt iOS-Nutzer in die Rolle eines Herrschers, der sein Inselreich vor einer Horde Wikinger verteidigen und die Flucht seiner Leute organisieren muss. Bei der Steuerung der Krieger und Truppen ist Taktik und Voraussicht gefragt. Denn getötete Kommandanten oder zerstörte Häuser sind für immer verloren.
Gekämpft wird auch bei "Fortnite". In der mobilen Version des Computerspieleklassikers taucht der Spieler in comicartige Fantasiewelten ein und versucht, aus dem Battle Royale als Sieger hervorzugehen. Alleine oder im Team mit Freunden formen die iOS-Nutzer ihr Schlachtfeld und sammeln Ressourcen oder Ausrüstung. Das beliebte Spiel schafft es in dieser Woche auf den sechsten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Games.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|4
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|5
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|7
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|8
|Bad North
|Raw Fury
|5,49
|9
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|1
|0Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Call of Duty®: Mobile
|Activision Publishing, Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|3
|Brain Out
|EYEWIND LIMITED
|kostenlos
|4
|Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
|MarkApp Co. Ltd
|kostenlos
|5
|Sand Balls
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Stadt Land Fluss - Wörterspiel
|Fanatee
|kostenlos
|7
|Aber bitte mit Sahne
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|8
|i Peel Good
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|9
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|10
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bad North
|Raw Fury
|5,49
|4
|Farming Simulator 18
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,49
|5
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|6
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|7
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,49
|8
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|9
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|10
|Dead Cells
|Playdigious
|8,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Call of Duty®: Mobile
|Activision Publishing, Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|3
|Sand Balls
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Zooba: Coole Schieß Spiele
|Wildlife Studios
|kostenlos
|5
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|6
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Rolling Domino
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|8
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|9
|Draw Race
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|10
|Stadt Land Fluss - Wörterspiel
|Fanatee
|kostenlos