Top Apps: Größeres Shopping-Erlebnis und mehr Konzentration

Berlin. Das Spiel "Call of Duty" scheint in dieser Woche einfach unschlagbar. Der Egoshooter ist nicht nur beliebtestes iOS-Game, sondern schneidet auch unter den kostenlosen iPhone-Apps insgesamt am besten ab.
Als gelungen lässt sich auch der Wiedereinstieg von "GLAMOUR Shopping" bezeichnen. Modebewusste iOS-Nutzer haben mit der App Zugriff auf über 170 Deals und erfahren einiges über die neuesten Trends aus den Bereichen Fashion, Beauty, Living und Food. Bei den Verbrauchern kommt das gut an: Die hilfreiche Anwendung landet auf dem dritten Platz der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps.
Keine Veränderung gibt es in dieser Woche für "Forest". Die Anwendung bleibt weiterhin auf dem zehnten Platz der meistgekauften iPhone-Apps. Mit dem Tool können sich iOS-Nutzer darin üben, das mobile Gerät öfter mal wegzulegen. Die Verlockung besteht darin, dass während der Zeit, in der die App offen ist, ein Bäumchen wächst. Sobald man sie wieder verlässt, fängt die Pflanze zu welken an.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Weather Pro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|5
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|Alexander Nowak
|3,49
|8
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|3,49
|9
|Aerofly FS 2019
|IPACS
|3,99
|10
|Forest
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Call of Duty®: Mobile
|Activision Publishing, Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|3
|GLAMOUR Shopping
|Conde Nast Digital Germany GmbH
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Sand Balls
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|12,99
|3
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Die Legenden von Andor
|USM
|2,99
|6
|TheoTown
|blueflower UG (haftungsbeschränkt)
|3,49
|7
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|8
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|9
|Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner & Fax
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|10
|Aerofly FS 2019
|IPACS
|3,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Call of Duty®: Mobile
|Activision Publishing, Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|3
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|kostenlos
|6
|DAZN Sport Live Stream
|DAZN Limited
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Joyn deine Streaming App
|Joyn GmbH
|kostenlos
|10
|Sand Balls
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos