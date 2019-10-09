Top Apps: Größeres Shopping-Erlebnis und mehr Konzentration

In den Charts sind wie immer Apps aller Art zu finden. Einige wollen unterhalten, andere im Alltag helfen. Es gibt aber auch eine Anwendung, die iOS-Nutzer dazu animiert, das mobile Gerät öfter wegzulegen.

Berlin. Das Spiel "Call of Duty" scheint in dieser Woche einfach unschlagbar. Der Egoshooter ist nicht nur beliebtestes iOS-Game, sondern schneidet auch unter den kostenlosen iPhone-Apps insgesamt am besten ab.

Als gelungen lässt sich auch der Wiedereinstieg von "GLAMOUR Shopping" bezeichnen. Modebewusste iOS-Nutzer haben mit der App Zugriff auf über 170 Deals und erfahren einiges über die neuesten Trends aus den Bereichen Fashion, Beauty, Living und Food. Bei den Verbrauchern kommt das gut an: Die hilfreiche Anwendung landet auf dem dritten Platz der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps.

Keine Veränderung gibt es in dieser Woche für "Forest". Die Anwendung bleibt weiterhin auf dem zehnten Platz der meistgekauften iPhone-Apps. Mit dem Tool können sich iOS-Nutzer darin üben, das mobile Gerät öfter mal wegzulegen. Die Verlockung besteht darin, dass während der Zeit, in der die App offen ist, ein Bäumchen wächst. Sobald man sie wieder verlässt, fängt die Pflanze zu welken an.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 7 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49 8 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49 9 Aerofly FS 2019 IPACS 3,99 10 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Call of Duty®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 3 GLAMOUR Shopping Conde Nast Digital Germany GmbH kostenlos 4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos 6 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 7 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos 8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 9 Spotify - Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos 10 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Notability Ginger Labs 12,99 3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 Die Legenden von Andor USM 2,99 6 TheoTown blueflower UG (haftungsbeschränkt) 3,49 7 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 8 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49 9 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner & Fax Readdle Inc. 4,49 10 Aerofly FS 2019 IPACS 3,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Call of Duty®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 3 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 4 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos 5 Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 6 DAZN Sport Live Stream DAZN Limited kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 9 Joyn deine Streaming App Joyn GmbH kostenlos 10 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos