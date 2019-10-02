Game-Charts: Mario-Kart-Rennen auf neuen Strecken

Berlin. In den Game-Charts gibt es unter den kostenlosen iOS-Spielen einen neuen Liebling: "Mario Kart Tour" begeistert derzeit sowohl iPhone- als auch iPad-Nutzer und erobert in dieser Woche die Spitzenposition der jeweiligen Top Ten.
Die Spieler erwartet viel Spaß auf vier Rädern. Mit Mario und Co. begeben sie sich nicht nur auf klassische Kart-Strecken, sondern auch auf solche, die von echten Städten inspiriert sind. Heiße Rennen sind hier garantiert.
Dicht hinter "Mario Kart Tour" hat sich "Sand Balls" eingereiht. Das Spiel belegt in den Charts der kostenlosen iPhone- und iPad-Games den zweiten und dritten Platz. Die iOS-Nutzer müssen dabei viele Bälle sammeln und mit dem Finger Wege für sie bauen, um an das Ziel zu gelangen. Hin und wieder tauchen Hindernisse auf, die es zu überwinden gilt.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|4
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|7
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|8
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|9
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|10
|Evertale
|ZigZaGame Inc.
|0,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|2
|Sand Balls
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Square Bird.
|MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD
|kostenlos
|4
|i Peel Good
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|5
|Color Saw 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|6
|Rope Rescue! - Unique Puzzle
|Coda Platform Limited
|kostenlos
|7
|My Story : Interaktive Serie
|nanobitsoftware.com
|kostenlos
|8
|EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Companion
|Electronic Arts
|kostenlos
|9
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|10
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Alien: Blackout
|D3PA
|0,99
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|5
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|6
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|7
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|8
|Thimbleweed Park
|Terrible Toybox, Inc.
|5,49
|9
|Infinite Flight Simulator
|Infinite Flight LLC
|5,49
|10
|Farming Simulator 18
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,49
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|2
|Square Bird.
|MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD
|kostenlos
|3
|Sand Balls
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|5
|i Peel Good
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|6
|Township
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|7
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|8
|Color Saw 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|9
|Asphalt 9: Legends
|Gameloft
|kostenlos
|10
|Merge Magic!
|Gram Games
|kostenlos