Top Apps: Anwendungen für Kinder und Erwachsene

Berlin. Nachdem "WhatsApp" seine Spitzenposition in den App-Charts verloren hatte, musste sich die Anwendung lange Zeit mit den unteren Rängen begnügen. Jetzt befindet sie sich als Nummer eins wieder an ihrem gewohnten Platz.
Besonders erfolgreich bei den jungen iOS-Nutzern ist derzeit "YouTube Kids". Die App des Streaming-Dienstes ist speziell für Kinder konzipiert, die auf ihrem Gerät viele lustige wie lehrreiche Videos abspielen können. Der Neueinsteiger belegt in dieser Woche den sechsten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps.
Ebenfalls neu dabei ist die Sparkassen-App "S-pushTAN", die vor allem iPhone-Nutzer häufig heruntergeladen haben. Mit der kostenlosen Anwendung lassen sich TANs sowohl für das Online- als auch das Mobile-Banking generieren. Sie landet auf dem siebten Platz der Top Ten.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|6
|Weather Pro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|7
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|8
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|9
|PeakFinder AR
|Fabio Soldati
|5,49
|10
|Forest
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Lime - immer mobil
|Neutron Holdings. Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|7
|S-pushTAN
|Star Finanz GmbH
|kostenlos
|8
|eBay Kleinanzeigen
|Marktplaats BV
|kostenlos
|9
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|12,99
|3
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner & Fax
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|6
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|7
|TeacherTool 6
|Udo Hilwerling
|27,99
|8
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube Kids
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|Rechner - Standard +
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Microsoft Excel
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos