iOS-Games: Bus fahren und ein seltsames Schloss erkunden

Zwei Neulinge machen diesmal auf sich aufmerksam. Gleich in ihrer ersten Woche unter den beliebtesten iOS-Apps sichern sie sich die oberen Plätze. Ihr Erfolgsrezept: Gamer können als Bus-Unternehmer oder als Schlossbesucher ihr Glück versuchen.

Berlin. "Minecraft" bleibt das Nonplusultra. Während in den Charts der kostenlosen iOS-Games die oberen Plätze Woche für Woche neu besetzt werden, lässt sich das Spiel, bei dem die Nutzer zahlreiche Gebäude bauen können, von der Spitze der meistgekauften iPhone-Spiele nicht verdrängen.

Die Platzierung von "Minecraft" kann also kaum noch überraschen. Doch ein anderes Spiel sorgt durchaus für Aufsehen: "Bus Simulator: Ultimate". Ihm gelang nun ein brillanter Einstieg. Das Spiel, bei dem man ein Bus-Unternehmen aufbauen kann, sichert sich aus dem Stand den ersten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Games.

Nicht ganz so erfolgreich, aber mindestens ebenso spannend ist ein weiterer Neueinsteigers: "Dead Cells". Das Spiel besetzt in den Charts der kostenlosen iOS-Games die Plätze drei und vier und schickt die Nutzer für ein Abenteuer in ein Schloss, das über einen riesigen Gefängnistrakt verfügt und sich ständig verändert.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 4 Dead Cells Playdigious 8,99 5 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi Limited 3,99 6 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 7 Infinite Flight Simulator Infinite Flight LLC 5,49 8 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi Limited 5,49 9 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 10 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos 2 Archery Go SOLO X kostenlos 3 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 4 Dig it! Raketspel AB kostenlos 5 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos 6 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 7 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 8 Hero Wars - Fight the Monsters Nexters Global LTD kostenlos 9 Picker 3D Rollic Games kostenlos 10 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Dead Cells Playdigious 8,99 4 Infinite Flight Simulator Infinite Flight LLC 5,49 5 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 6 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99 7 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 8 Journey Annapurna Interactive 5,49 9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi Limited 5,49 10 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Bus Simulator: Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos 2 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 3 Hero Wars - Fight the Monsters Nexters Global LTD kostenlos 4 Archery Go SOLO X kostenlos 5 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos 6 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 7 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos 8 Puzzle Fuzzle Lion Studios kostenlos 9 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos 10 Solitär [Solitaire] Tripledot Studios kostenlos