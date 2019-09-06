iOS-Games: Bus fahren und ein seltsames Schloss erkunden

Berlin. "Minecraft" bleibt das Nonplusultra. Während in den Charts der kostenlosen iOS-Games die oberen Plätze Woche für Woche neu besetzt werden, lässt sich das Spiel, bei dem die Nutzer zahlreiche Gebäude bauen können, von der Spitze der meistgekauften iPhone-Spiele nicht verdrängen.
Die Platzierung von "Minecraft" kann also kaum noch überraschen. Doch ein anderes Spiel sorgt durchaus für Aufsehen: "Bus Simulator: Ultimate". Ihm gelang nun ein brillanter Einstieg. Das Spiel, bei dem man ein Bus-Unternehmen aufbauen kann, sichert sich aus dem Stand den ersten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Games.
Nicht ganz so erfolgreich, aber mindestens ebenso spannend ist ein weiterer Neueinsteigers: "Dead Cells". Das Spiel besetzt in den Charts der kostenlosen iOS-Games die Plätze drei und vier und schickt die Nutzer für ein Abenteuer in ein Schloss, das über einen riesigen Gefängnistrakt verfügt und sich ständig verändert.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|4
|Dead Cells
|Playdigious
|8,99
|5
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi Limited
|3,99
|6
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|7
|Infinite Flight Simulator
|Infinite Flight LLC
|5,49
|8
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi Limited
|5,49
|9
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|10
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Archery Go
|SOLO X
|kostenlos
|3
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Dig it!
|Raketspel AB
|kostenlos
|5
|Gardenscapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|6
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|7
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|8
|Hero Wars - Fight the Monsters
|Nexters Global LTD
|kostenlos
|9
|Picker 3D
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|10
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Dead Cells
|Playdigious
|8,99
|4
|Infinite Flight Simulator
|Infinite Flight LLC
|5,49
|5
|Farming Simulator 18
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,49
|6
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|7
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|8
|Journey
|Annapurna Interactive
|5,49
|9
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi Limited
|5,49
|10
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Bus Simulator: Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|3
|Hero Wars - Fight the Monsters
|Nexters Global LTD
|kostenlos
|4
|Archery Go
|SOLO X
|kostenlos
|5
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|7
|Gardenscapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|8
|Puzzle Fuzzle
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|9
|ROBLOX
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Solitär [Solitaire]
|Tripledot Studios
|kostenlos