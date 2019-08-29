iOS-Games: Okkultismus und kniffliger Denksport

Berlin. In den aktuellen Game-Charts gibt es einen Thronwechsel. "Traffic Run", ein spannendes Verkehrsspiel, hat "Fun Race 3D" vom ersten Platz verdrängt und führt nun die Top Ten sowohl der meistgeladenen iPhone- als auch iPad-Games an.
Gut ist es in dieser Woche auch für "Cultist Simulator" gelaufen. Das Spiel steigt in die Top Ten der meistgekauften iPad-Games ein und belegt den neunten Platz. iOS-Nutzer tauchen hiermit in eine esoterische Welt ein und können nach verbotenen Schätzen suchen oder fremde Götter herbeirufen. Wer den Meistertitel erlangt, bekommt die Möglichkeit, eigene Schüler unter seine Fittiche zu nehmen.
Gleich hinter "Cultist Simulator" landet ein Wiedereinsteiger: "7 Billion Humans". Das Spiel bietet kniffligen Denksport, bei dem iOS-Nutzer über 60 Programmieraufgaben lösen müssen. Hilfe gibt es dabei von unzähligen Büroarbeitern, die sich automatisieren lassen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi Limited
|5,49
|3
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Football Manager 2019 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|6
|Infinite Flight Simulator
|Infinite Flight LLC
|1,09
|7
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|8
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|9
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi Limited
|3,99
|10
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|3
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Dig it!
|Raketspel AB
|kostenlos
|5
|Gardenscapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|6
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|7
|Collect Cubes
|Alictus
|kostenlos
|8
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|9
|Idle Evil Clicker
|AppQuantum Publishing Ltd
|kostenlos
|10
|Polysphere
|Playgendary
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Infinite Flight Simulator
|Infinite Flight LLC
|1,09
|3
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi Limited
|5,49
|5
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|6
|Football Manager 2019 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|7
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|8
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|9
|Cultist Simulator
|Playdigious
|7,99
|10
|7 Billion Humans
|Experimental Gameplay Group
|5,49
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Traffic Run!
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|3
|Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
|Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|4
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|5
|Gardenscapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|6
|Collect Cubes
|Alictus
|kostenlos
|7
|Wildscapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|8
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|9
|Wort Stapel
|Talefun
|kostenlos
|10
|Asphalt 9: Legends
|Gameloft
|kostenlos