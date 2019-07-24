iOS-Games: Sterne zurückbringen und Monster einfangen

Berlin. Zu den großen Gewinnern in dieser Woche gehört "Coin Master". Das Spiel, bei dem iOS-Nutzer durch die Zeit reisen und zu Piraten, Hippies oder Wikinger werden können, hat in der Top Ten der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games "aquapark.io" überholt und thront nun an der Spitze.
Keine schlechte Woche hat auch das Spiel "Sky: Children of the Light" hinter sich. Die iOS-Nutzer begeistert es mit einem animierten Königreich, das sie erforschen können. Vor allem geht es aber darum, gefallene Sterne zurückzubringen. Das spannende Spiel feiert seinen Charteinstieg mit dem neunten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Games.
Nicht ganz so erfolgreich lief es für "Evertale". Stand das Spiel letzte Woche noch auf dem Treppchen, muss es sich dieses Mal mit dem zehnten Platz zufriedengeben. Die iOS-Nutzer erwartet eine abenteuerreiche Fantasiewelt, in der sie geheimnisvolle Monster eingefangen, trainieren und anschließend in den Kampf schicken können.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Pocket Build
|MoonBear LTD
|2,29
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|7
|Bau- Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,49
|8
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|9
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|10
|Evertale
|ZigZaGame Inc.
|0,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|2
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|4
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|5
|Train Taxi
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Dig it!
|Raketspel AB
|kostenlos
|7
|Touch the wall
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|8
|Stack Ball 3D
|Azur Interactive Games Limited
|kostenlos
|9
|Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
|Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Ball Paint
|RadPirates
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Pocket Build
|MoonBear LTD
|2,29
|3
|Bau- Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,49
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|6
|The House of da Vinci
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
|7
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,49
|8
|Project Highrise
|Kalypso Media Group GmbH
|4,49
|9
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|10
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|2
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|4
|Stack Ball 3D
|Azur Interactive Games Limited
|kostenlos
|5
|Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
|Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|6
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|7
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|8
|Line Color™
|tastypill
|kostenlos
|9
|Sky: Children of the Light
|thatgamecompany
|kostenlos
|10
|Train Station 2: Tycoon Sim
|PIXEL FEDERATION, s.r.o.
|kostenlos