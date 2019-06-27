iOS-Games: In Zauberwelten eintauchen und abheben

Berlin. "Minecraft" und "aquapark.io" lassen sich auch in dieser Woche nicht von der Spitze verdrängen. Auf den unteren Plätzen herrscht jedoch Bewegung. Für frischen Wind sorgen vor allem "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" und "Infinite Flight". Die Neulinge belegen Rang fünf und acht.
Wie der Name schon andeutet, geht es in dem kostenlosen Spiel "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" um Magie und Zauber. Die iOS-Nutzer erwartet ein Abenteuer, das durch den jungen Helden aus J.K. Rowlings Romanen inspiriert ist. In der Welt, in die sie tauchen, sorgt ein Desaster für Unordnung. Um das Rätsel des Spuks zu lösen, arbeitet man mit Hexen und Zauberern aus aller Welt zusammen.
Während "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" pausenlos Magie versprüht, vermittelt "Infinite Flight" ein Gefühl davon, wie es ist, ein Flugzeug zu steuern. Das Simulationsspiel ermöglicht authentische Erfahrungen und bietet eine spektakuläre Aussicht: Aus der Luft lassen sich in guter Auflösung Regionen aus aller Welt bestaunen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Football Manager 2019 Mobile
|SEGA
|3,49
|4
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|ELOH
|Broken Rules
|3,49
|9
|Tank Hero
|Clapfoot Inc.
|0,49
|10
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Train Taxi
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Pottery
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|5
|Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
|Niantic, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|7
|Ball Paint
|RadPirates
|kostenlos
|8
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|9
|Jetpack Jump
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|10
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Football Manager 2019 Mobile
|SEGA
|3,49
|4
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|5
|TheoTown
|blueflower UG (haftungsbeschränkt)
|6,99
|6
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,49
|7
|Titan Quest HD
|HandyGames
|3,99
|8
|Infinite Flight
|Infinite Flight LLC
|5,49
|9
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|10
|Schach Pro
|Christophe Théron
|5,49
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Train Taxi
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Pottery
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|5
|Rocket Sky!
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|6
|House Paint
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|9
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|10
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos