Top-Apps: In Gruppen kommunizieren und smart shoppen

Berlin. Während "Blitzer.de PRO" weiterhin an der Spitze thront, freuen sich zwei Apps über den Wiedereinstieg. Sie siedeln sich erst einmal auf den unteren Rängen an.
Den neunten Platz der meistgekauften iPhone-Apps belegt in dieser Woche "TeamSpeak 3" (1,09 Euro), eine App, die insbesondere für Gamer konzipiert ist. Die Anwendung ermöglicht einer Gruppe von Personen, miteinander zu sprechen, obwohl sie sich an unterschiedlichen Orten befinden. Voice Chat heißt diese Lösung, die entweder auf einem privaten oder öffentlichen Server zum Einsatz kommen kann.
"H&M - we love fashion" landet hingegen auf dem neunten Platz der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps. Die Anwendung des schwedischen Modehändlers versorgt die iOS-Nutzer mit Informationen zum eigenen Angebot und zu aktuellen Aktionen. Mit ihr lässt sich aber auch herausfinden, ob das Sortiment Kleidungsstücke enthält, die man anderweitig gesehen hat. Dafür reicht der Upload eines Bildes, auf dem diese zu sehen sind.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,49
|6
|Weather Pro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|7
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|8
|Forest
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|9
|TeamSpeak 3
|TeamSpeak Systems Inc
|1,09
|10
|Football Manager 2019 Mobile
|SEGA
|5,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Boas.io Snake vs City
|Alictus
|kostenlos
|9
|H&M - we love fashion
|H&M
|kostenlos
|10
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|10,99
|3
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|PDF Expert von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|10,99
|6
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|7
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|8
|Scanner Pro
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|9
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|10
|Football Manager 2019 Mobile
|SEGA
|5,49
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad
|Gorilla Technologies
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Boas.io Snake vs City
|Alictus
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Rechner - Standard +
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos