App-Charts: Von Gipfelstürmern und Sportfans

Berlin. Mit der Streaming-App "DAZN" kann man zahlreiche Sportevents live oder auf Abruf auf dem Handy, Tablet, Smart-TV, Computer oder der Spielekonsole schauen. Von Tennis über Kampfsport bis Fußball.
Egal ob UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga Highlights oder US-Ligen. Die App ermöglicht Videostreaming in HD und die zeitgleiche Nutzung auf zwei Endgeräten. "DAZN" (1. Monat gratis) belegt Platz eins der meistgeladenen Apps für das iPad und Platz fünf für das iPhone.
Neu auf Platz neun der meistgekauften iPhone-Apps landet "PeakFinder AR" (5,49). Die App für Bergliebhaber und Wanderfreunde zeigt von jedem beliebigen Ort ein 360° Panorama mit den Namen aller Berge. Die Anwendung erkennt mehr als 350.000 Berge weltweit. Dabei funktioniert sie auch komplett offline.
Besonders wichtig im unberechenbaren Herbstwetter der letzten Tage sind Wettervorhersagen. "WeatherPro for iPad" (0,99 Euro) liefert umfangreiche Wetterdaten von erfahrenen Meteorologen - aber auch Zusatz-Informationen wie Sonnenscheindauer und UV-Index. "WeatherPro for iPad" belegt Platz sieben der meistgekauften iPad-Apps.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,49
|6
|PlantSnap Plant Identification
|PlantSnap, Inc.
|4,49
|7
|Hatchi
|Portable Pixels
|1,09
|8
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|9
|PeakFinder AR
|Fabio Soldati
|5,49
|10
|Afterlight 2
|Afterlight Collective, Inc
|3,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Happy Glass
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|3
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|DAZN
|DAZN
|kostenlos
|6
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Spotify Music
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Paper.io 2
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|9
|Vivy
|Uvita GmbH
|kostenlos
|10
|YouTube Music
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 4
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|5
|PDF Expert von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|10,99
|6
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|7
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|8
|WzPad für WhatsApp Pro
|ZR Apps
|3,49
|9
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|21,99
|10
|Scanner Pro
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|DAZN
|DAZN
|kostenlos
|2
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Happy Glass
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|7
|Sky Go
|Sky
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Excel
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|WzPad für WhatsApp für iPad
|ZR Apps
|kostenlos
|10
|Paper.io 2
|Voodoo
|kostenlos