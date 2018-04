So trauern weltweit Kollegen und Fans um Star-DJ Avicii

As Muscat Hills Resort, we have been receiving excessive amount of calls and messages with regards to the unfortunate death of Mr. Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. Due to privacy reasons, we are unable to provide details with regards to any of our guests’ visit or stay, however, all we can confirm is that Avicii did visit Muscat Hills Resort and throughout his visit he was extremely kind to all our staff and acted like any of our regular guests. Avicii definitely did seem to be in good spirits while enjoying his time and he was also very friendly with everyone. As much as we enjoyed his company here at Muscat Hills Resort, we are extremely sad to hear and read all the recent news and therefore we would like to express our sincere condolences to his family, friends and all his fans. We will be dedicating our coming Beats by the Beach party on 27th April 2018 in memory of Avicii and have our Bay Lights on throughout the night to keep his spirit. Thank you and kind regards, Muscat Hills Resort Management #avicii #rip #youwillbemissed #restinpeace #ripavicii #aviciiforever #djavicii #oman #omannews #aviciifan #aviciithebest

