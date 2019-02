Kalifornien: Robben kapern Strand – wegen "Shutdown"?

View this post on Instagram

DRAKES BEACH UPDATE - As you may have heard, Drakes Beach is under new management. Elephant seals have taken over!!! This weekend, February 2 and 3, Drakes Beach road and parking lot will open at 9:00 AM and close at 5:00 PM for elephant seal viewing. There will be no shuttle buses and a new traffic/parking pattern in place. The beach itself will remain closed at the direction of the new management. Park Rangers and Winter Wildlife Docents will be on site to provide direction, education, and safe viewing opportunities for the public. Be prepared for access to change if the new management decide to occupy the parking lot and sidewalks. Up to date information will be on Twitter (@PointReyesNPS). Thank you for your patience during this trial run. (jd) #PointReyesNPS #FindYourPark #EncuentraTuParque