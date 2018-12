Colin O’Brady durchquerte ohne Hilfe die Antarktis

View this post on Instagram

Day 4: IT’S HEAVY OUT HERE!! The reason it’s been said that this crossing is impossible is that in order to have enough food to make the crossing you have to start with a very heavy sled. As such the first 10 days or so were always bound to be super difficult as my sled is at full weight. I’m determined to keep putting one foot in front of the other, but I’m not going to lie pulling this much in the brutal cold is TOUGH!! To give some perspective on how hard I’m being tested out here, today was the first day that I haven’t cried inside my goggles. Pictured here, me and my 375lb friend keeping me company. If you look closely you can see my sled is now missing a strap in the middle. I literally broke the clip 5 minutes after I got dropped off by the airplane before taking a single step. All I could do was laugh. Success in the journey is all about improvising solutions and problem solving. Tears and laughter; just a day in the life of crossing Antarctica alone. Beyond grateful for partnerships with intrepid brands @standardprocess @sleepnumber @grandrounds that help support making this journey possible. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible