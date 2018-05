Die besten Festivals 2018 – von Klassiker bis Geheimtipp

Today we give you the bands and acts for the Beergarden Stage! 🍻 Check them out at Wacken.com! #Wacken #WOA #WackenOpenAir #Metal #Festival #Metalfestival #Beer #Beergarden #Biergarten

A post shared by Wacken Open Air (@wackenopenair.official) on Mar 23, 2018 at 9:16am PDT