Oliver Zeidler: Einer für die Weltspitze

I think from now on it’s time for me to believe in destiny. When I was a child, my grandfather gave me the medal from the Rotsee regatta 1969. Today I won the 2019 European championship gold medal at the same place he did, exactly 50 years earlier. Big probs to my extremely strong competitors who produced a spectacular sprint for the line today. - - - - - #rowing #destiny #lucerne #erchamps #singlescull #champion #gold #family #history #awesome #spectacular #sprint #regatta #race #headtohead #rotsee #lakeofgods #medal #victory #germany #switzerland