George Bush: Sein Hund nimmt Abschied

It has been a week since I arrived at Walker's Point. I've met some pretty cool people, a lot of them wanted to shake my bosses hand (and mine!). Played fetch, been to the beach, and have been spending a lot of time with my boss— I think I am going to like it here.