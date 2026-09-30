This episode was made with the help of AI.

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What happens when a war hits not just cities and front lines, but a trade route? In the Black Sea, Russia is attacking Ukrainian port infrastructure and civilian commercial ships. The consequences reach far beyond Odesa: they affect grain exports, global supply chains, insurance costs and food security in North Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia.

In this episode of "In Crisis Mode", FUNKE war correspondent Jan Jessen reports from Odesa. During his conversation with the president of the Ukrainian Ports Association, air defence systems are activated nearby. The moment offers a glimpse into the conditions under which port workers, logistics companies and seafarers are trying to carry on with their daily work.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, describes how Russia's tactics have changed: from attacks on port facilities to targeted drone strikes against civilian cargo ships. According to his account, shipping in the Gulf of Odesa at times came almost completely to a standstill.

Dmytro Barinov, president of the Ukrainian Ports Association Ukrport, explains why the attacks are not just a Ukrainian problem. He draws a comparison with the Strait of Hormuz: when major shipping routes become unsafe, risks, transport costs and prices rise. At the same time, important supply chains come under pressure.

Kostiantyn Tymoshenko, General Manager of Formag Group Ltd in Odesa, explains why alternative routes via the Danube, rail and road cannot replace the major Black Sea ports. A relatively small cargo ship carrying 5,000 tonnes of goods would require more than 200 trucks. And even drivers are increasingly hard to find — because travelling to the port regions carries enormous risks.

The episode asks: What does it mean for global trade when civilian ships become targets in international waters? And when does a trade route become so important that its protection can no longer be left solely to the countries directly bordering it?

In this episode

Jan Jessen – Head of Politics at NRZ and war and crisis correspondent for the FUNKE Media Group

Dmytro Barinov – President of the Ukrainian Ports Association Ukrport

Kostiantyn Tymoshenko – General Manager of Formag Group Ltd, a logistics company in Odesa specialising in container transport, ship agency services and chartering

Dmytro Pletenchuk – Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy

Chapters

01 | A Trade Route at War

Why attacks on ports and cargo ships in the Black Sea have consequences far beyond Ukraine.

02 | Air Raid Alert in Odesa

Jan Jessen meets Dmytro Barinov of the Ukrainian Ports Association — as air defence systems are activated nearby.

03 | Ports as Targets Since the Start of the War

Dmytro Pletenchuk explains why Russia has been attacking Ukrainian ports since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

04 | Drones Target Civilian Ships

Russia changes its tactics: not only port facilities, but also cargo ships heading for Odesa come under pressure.

05 | 25 Ships in Two Months

Why shipowners, captains and crews are increasingly deciding that the risks are too high.

06 | Why Trucks Can't Replace Cargo Ships

Kostiantyn Tymoshenko on rail, Danube ports, the shortage of drivers and the limits of overland routes.

07 | Grain, Prices and Food Security

What disrupted exports could mean for Ukraine, North Africa, the Middle East and international aid programmes.

08 | A Trade Route Under Attack

Why the Black Sea is more than just a regional theatre of war.

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krisenmodus@funkemedien.de

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