Berliner Influencer erklären das Phänomen #instafame

x Some people are so stuck on who I was That who I am never even had a chance 🥀 📷 @martinhndgmcht #tbtsummer #potsdamerplatz #tomboy #winteroutfit #dockercap #combatboots #drmartens #grannydress #berlincity #frankiesoutfits

A post shared by ➳ Frankie ×'91 » taken💍 (@_frankiemiles) on Jan 15, 2018 at 8:00am PST