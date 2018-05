"The Voice of Germany": Sunrise Avenue-Sänger Samu Haber macht eine TV-Pause

There’s one extremely cool (turning) red chair available for some lucky human being in Berlin this year. Thank you #thevoiceofgermany for another amazing trip together and see you all very soon one way or the other. I know as summer comes and the blind auditions start, I’ll be missing the whole show and the beautiful souls at the studio and I might be there hiding somewhere in fake beard just to smell the air and the great vibes. But even though the Voice experience has been one of the coolest adventures in my already amazing life, it’s time for me to step out and let someone else hit the buzzer for the newcomers. Feeling thankful, biggest love ❤️ Forever Yours, Der Finne Ps: I will take good care of the winner’s trophy here in Helsinki and bring it back for the finals in in one piece 😉🏆 #derfinne #derfinnetakesitall

A post shared by Samu "Hapa" Haber 🦄🐷🦊 (@hapahaber) on May 19, 2018 at 2:46am PDT