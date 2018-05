Tokio Hotel im Shitstorm: 3.599 Euro für teures Fan-Festival

The great escape! Get away with us and take a once in a lifetime trip to enjoy the ultimate summer experience. A magical journey, a spiritual hideaway, together with us. Step into a world that Bill, Tom, Georg and Gustav personally created for you. The very first Tokio Hotel Summer Camp. Experience the full package and ultimate festival vibe in our camp, from accommodation and food to outstanding entertainment, mind-blowing surprises and attractions + The Big TokioHotel History Live Concert. Escape from reality, leave your world, everyday life, cellphones, internet, wifi, social media noise and any distraction behind. This is about you, us and our united experience. Link In Bio #summercamp

A post shared by Tokio Hotel (@tokiohotel) on May 22, 2018 at 5:31am PDT