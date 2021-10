Köpi-Unterstüzter errichten Barrikade mit brennenden Reifen

Policemen weld to open barriers during the eviction of the so-called 'Koepi' trailer camp at Koepenicker Strasse in Berlin's Mitte district bordering Kreuzberg on October 15, 2021. - A police operation was underway to clear the left autonomous trailer camp and evict its inhabitants. In June 2021, the Berlin district court had ordered the evacuation of the 2,600 square meter property with the trailers following a complaint by the property owner who plans the development of the area. Inhabitants had set up barricades around the camp to avoid the eviction. (Photo by Paul Zinken / AFP)

Foto: Paul Zinken / AFP