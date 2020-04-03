Corona: „The news from New York scare me“

0
0
Berlin. The figures from New York are rather alarming. Over 80,000 infected and more than 2,000 dead in just a few days. Last week we asked Italians in Berlin what they heard from their relatives and friends back home - this week we spoke to New Yorkers who came to Berlin and are now experiencing the quarantine here. Nevertheless, they are in close contact with their loved ones at home. Like all of the Italians last week, all of those interviewed here speak German.
( Aufgezeichnet von Sören Kittel )