Corona in Berlin: Wichtige Informationen in der Übersicht

BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 06: Potsdamer Strasse stands nearly devoid of evening traffic at Leipziger Platz during the coronavirus crisis on April 06, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. The coronavirus and the disease it causes, Covid-19, are having a fundamental impact on society, government and the economy in Germany. Public life has been restricted to the essentials in an effort by authorities to slow the spread of infections. An economic recession seems likely as economic activity is slowed and many businesses, including restaurants, bars and most shops, are temporarily closed. Schools, daycare centers and universities remain shuttered. And government, both federal and state, seek to mobilize resources and find adequate policies to confront the virus and mitigate its impact. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Foto: Sean Gallup / Getty Images