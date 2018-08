So läuft das Konzert von Justin Timberlake - live im Blog

#FBF When I think of Memphis, I think of the people and the food and the heat and humidity. But mostly, I think about the music. It was the backdrop for all the sights and sounds around me as a child. I rarely post old pictures or old stories, so I'm really excited to share some with you guys in my new book. More coming...

