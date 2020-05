1. Mai in Berlin: Polizist schlägt TV-Journalistin

BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 01: Riot police stand in purple smoke during scattered left-wing protests in Kreuzberg district on May Day during the novel coronavirus crisis on May 1, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. May Day protests are taking place across Germany today, though as gatherings are limited by authorities to a maximum of 20 people per gathering due to coronavirus lockdown measures, many small protests are taking place instead of traditional, large-scale marches. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Foto: Sean Gallup / Getty Images